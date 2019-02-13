Writing Group
4–5:30 p.m. Historical Room
Like to write and want to share your work? The Teen Department offers a writing group where teens can build writing skills and provide feedback to one another. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Writing Group
4–5:30 p.m. Historical Room
Like to write and want to share your work? The Teen Department offers a writing group where teens can build writing skills and provide feedback to one another. Snacks served. For Teens Grade 6-12
Starnes Publishing LLC