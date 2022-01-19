OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The World of Espionage with John Davis, U.S. Army (ret.) Counterintelligence Officer. A unique and detailed journey into this shadowy world. Hear how he became involved, actual cases of espionage with their significance to our natural security and the ethical and moral issues that surface. In addition, Davis will share how living in a secret world affected his family. See olli.ua.edu for more complete description as well as other OLLI classes.