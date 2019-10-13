In close-knit communities, the words “Sunday Dinner” evoke images of food, family and fellowship. Here in Woodlawn, we believe that still rings true for those who share the common thread of this community’s revitalization efforts.

Join us Sunday, October 13th for a celebration of soul food and community as we join hands across the table and host the 3rd annual Woodlawn Sunday Dinner presented by Medical Properties Trust and Protective Life Corporation.

Guests can expect full plates of soul food goodness (not just tastings!) and complimentary beverages, including craft beer from Cahaba Brewing, signature cocktails from Cathead Vodka and various wine offerings. New $40 ticket this year. Kids 12 and under are free with ticketed adult.