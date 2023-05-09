WOMEN WITH SPIRIT(S)!
to
Redmont Distilling Company 4550 5th Avenue South, Building N, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Attendees can expect amazing door prizes and auction items, sample a signature cocktail, listen to fresh tunes from our female DJ, and enjoy a gourmet lunch. We anticipate a crowd of over 100 people from the Birmingham business community.
Location: Redmont Distilling Co., 4550 5th Ave S Building N, Birmingham, AL 35222
Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: Tickets begin at $50
Program:
Women with Spirit(s): Birmingham Small Business Leaders go Behind the Scenes to Share What Keeps Them, and Their Businesses Going!
Eleanor Estes, CEO, Redmont Distilling Co. will moderate a panel featuring:
Christiana Roussel, Award Winning Food + Travel Writer
Dagney Johnson, Attorney, Dagney Johnson Law Group
Martha Underwood, Founder, Prismm Software
PLUS - included with ticket!
Live music curated by DJ Tacita
Gourmet lunch
Signature cocktail
Door prizes
AND - optional add-ons!
Silent auction
Entry into Tuscan Villa drawing with any donation of $100 or more