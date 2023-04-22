Join Leadership Vestavia Hills for a day of fun competition where we put our local chefs to the test. Visitors will enjoy great chicken wings, live music and a children’s area full of games and activities. For more information, visit https://leadershipvestaviahills.com/wing-ding-challenge or contact Marty Martin, Wing Ding Challenge Chair – mmartin@blharbert.com.

Tickets are on sale NOW with three great options: $10 at the gate; $8 advance purchase (online); $5 at the gate with a donation to the LVH Hunger Project. Children 10 & under are FREE!