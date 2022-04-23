Wing Ding Challenge

Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Join Leadership Vestavia Hills for a day of fun competition where we put our local chefs to the test. At this family-friendly event, visitors enjoy great chicken wings, live music and a children’s area full of games and activities.

This event is a great way to get your name out to citizens in our community, as each year we have around 3,000 guests enjoying this annual Vestavia tradition. Wing Ding is a chance to come together and celebrate our great community while helping out a worthy cause. 100% of net proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, as well as other local charities. Over the years Wing Ding has given back close to $100,000 to worthy causes in our community.

