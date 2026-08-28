The Wildflower Alliance's Buddy Bowl Kids Inclusive Bowling Event

Buddy Bowl is a free Inclusive Playdate hosted by The Wildflower Alliance, a local nonprofit supporting families raising children with disabilities.

Children with and without disabilities are invited to bowl, play, and connect together in an intentionally inclusive environment, with adaptations and support available as needed.

Families, siblings, and community volunteers are welcome. Volunteers help support children, encourage connection, and make inclusive play possible.

Registration is required. Learn more and register at thewildfloweralliance.org/inclusive-playdate.