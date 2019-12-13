OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Wild Strawberries:" An Ingmar Bergman Swedish Film on Santa Lucia Day.

This Swedish film by director Ingmar Bergman (with English subtitles) is often considered to be one of Bergman's greatest and most moving.

After living a life marked by coldness, and aging professor is forced to confront the emptiness of his existence.

Following the showing, critics Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, Jesse Bates, and John Spinks will help us understand the film.

Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.