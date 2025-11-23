Wild Game Cook-Off benefiting BridgeWays!

Mark your calendars, grab your friends and family and get ready to support a great local cause! Join us at HISTORIC Camp Fletcher on Saturday, Dec. 13, for the 1st Annual **Wild Game Cook-Off** fundraiser, presented by The Thomas E. Jernigan Foundation.

This exciting gathering will bring together members of community for a day filled with yummy food samples (featuring local wild game), music, a little friendly competition, pop-up shops and local vendors, and plenty of activities to keep the little ones busy. So, whether you love to cook or love to eat, this events’ perfect for everyone!

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets: Just $15 in advance (plus a small processing fee) or $20 at the gate

Kids 12 and under: FREE

We can’t wait to see you there!

At BridgeWays, we’re all about teaching young people the core values of kindness, caring, and respect for themselves and others. As childhood evolves, so do we! Our programs are essential and ever-relevant, providing support to youth and guidance to overwhelmed parents and educators.

Funds raised during this event will help sustain our impactful programs and initiatives through 2025/2026.