White Glove Santa

to Google Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209

Brookwood Village’s White Glove Santa event provides an opportunity for children with Autism and other disabilities to visit with Santa in a quiet, more intimate setting. Children can also enjoy arts and crafts during this free event. Photo packages will be available for purchase, and free tickets can be reserved on Eventbrite.

Info

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - White Glove Santa - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours