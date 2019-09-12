OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Western Film Series: A History of the Wild West.

Sept 12: “Stagecoach” (1939). Passengers on the Overland stagecoach contend with an escaped outlaw and the threat of an Apache attack as they travel across the Wild West.

Sept 19: “The Shootist” (1976). A dying gunfighter spends his last days looking for a way to die.

Sept 26: “The Ox-Bow Incident” (1942). Townspeople, joined by two drifters, form a posse to catch the men who murdered a farmer and stole his cattle.

After each film, theater critics Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, Jesse Bates, and Leslie West will discuss its acting, lighting, foreshadowing, theme, and characteristics. Free Admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.