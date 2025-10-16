Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary

Change often arrives uninvited, through the seasons, life transitions, identity shifts, and unexpected turns. This gathering explores how to meet change with mindfulness and intention instead of fear, anchored in common ground (Kindness, Love, Integrity, Respect, Peace). Together, we’ll reflect, share stories, and strengthen human connection through conversation, creativity, and community. So when that uninvited guest inevitably shows up we’ll be ready with resilience.

AJ O’Leary Author and Comedian will speak and open up discussion.

