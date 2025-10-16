Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary

to

Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Change often arrives uninvited, through the seasons, life transitions, identity shifts, and unexpected turns. This gathering explores how to meet change with mindfulness and intention instead of fear, anchored in common ground (Kindness, Love, Integrity, Respect, Peace). Together, we’ll reflect, share stories, and strengthen human connection through conversation, creativity, and community. So when that uninvited guest inevitably shows up we’ll be ready with resilience.

AJ O’Leary Author and Comedian will speak and open up discussion.

Scan the QR code to get your free ticket.

Info

Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Comedy, events
205-370-0368
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Welcome to the WE (Woven Existence) with guest AJ O'Leary - 2025-10-16 18:00:00 ical