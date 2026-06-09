Welcome to the W.E. (Woven Existence) Event
to
Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Welcome to the W.E. (Woven Existence) Event
Tuesday, June 23 from 6-9pm. Topic is "The Fathering: Optimizing Humanity Through Mindfulness" with conversation, dad jokes, and storytelling. John Vereen hosts these conversations to help build real connections. See the poster QR code or visit https://www.universaldenominators.com/
Info
Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
events