Watercolor Society of Alabama 2022 Alabama Members Showcase Exhibition

This exhibition will open with a reception on September 25th at VH City Hall. The reception is open to the public. The exhibition will run until October 22nd. A watercolor learning workshop will be held at the old VH Civic Center with Pennsylvania visiting artist Larry Lombardo September 22-24th. Artists may register for this workshop at the WSA website. The Watercolor Society of Alabama is honored to be working with the City of Vestavia Hills to present this fine art exhibition. Please call 205-529-9054 for more information and event publications. Thanks, Walter Costilow-President WSA