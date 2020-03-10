Warrior Women: Amina Khoulani

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Amina Khoulani is a survivor of the Assad regime's detention and torture centers which have detained over 140,000 Syrians. She was imprisoned for six months and her husband for more than two years.  

She fled Syria in 2014 and has dedicated her life to helping families of forcibly disappeared Syrians.  Following this experience, she rededicated her life to seeking information and justice for the families of the disappeared.  

She is a founding member of "Families for Freedom", a women-led movement launched in 2017 by families detained and lost under the Assad regime.  Forced from her home and country, living under constant threat as a refugee without government representation, she continues to advocate for human rights, democracy, and peach in Syria.

Free admission. OLLI of Greater Birmingham will hold a meet and greet following the presentation.

Info

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History, Politics & Activism
205-348-6482
Vestavia Voice

