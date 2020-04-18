Vulcan Qurray Cruhser Run-Birmingham

Vulcan Materials Company 2101 Pinson Parkway , Tarrant, Alabama 35217

Join us for the 5th year at the Dolcito Quarry, a hillside quarry where you start in the middle, run to the top then to the bottom! You'll experience over 700' in elevation change on this route! Take the challenge and DIG DEEP.. Register today! Proceeds benefit Tarrant City Schools.

Vulcan Materials Company 2101 Pinson Parkway , Tarrant, Alabama 35217
