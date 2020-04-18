Join us for the 5th year at the Dolcito Quarry, a hillside quarry where you start in the middle, run to the top then to the bottom! You'll experience over 700' in elevation change on this route! Take the challenge and DIG DEEP.. Register today! Proceeds benefit Tarrant City Schools.
Vulcan Qurray Cruhser Run-Birmingham
Vulcan Materials Company 2101 Pinson Parkway , Tarrant, Alabama 35217
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Sports
