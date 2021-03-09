Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all month long by offering tours of The Emerald Isle. History, pubs, music, knits, literature, and natural beauty: Ireland is simply enchanting. If you’ve ever enjoyed a Guinness or two you’ll love this tour. Click here for the virtual tour.
Info
