Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all month long by offering tours of The Emerald Isle. History, pubs, music, knits, literature, and natural beauty: Ireland is simply enchanting. If you’ve ever enjoyed a Guinness or two you’ll love this tour. Click here for the virtual tour.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, library
Google Calendar - Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse - 2021-03-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse - 2021-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse - 2021-03-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Tour – The Guinness Storehouse - 2021-03-09 00:00:00 ical