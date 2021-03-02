Virtual Tour – The Giant’s Causeway, Ireland
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
We’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all month long by offering tours of The Emerald Isle. History, pubs, music, knits, literature, and natural beauty: Ireland is simply enchanting. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Causeway’s basalt columns are millions of years old. Click here for the virtual tour.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, library