Virtual Southminster Scamper

The Southminster Scamper is a virtual race this year. You can run it from anywhere- neighborhood, trails, treadmill! The options are endless! The Southminster Scamper has a 5K and 10K race options. $30 for runners over 12 and $25 for runners 12 and under. There is also a new Family of Four rate for $80. All participants that register before October 1st will receive a long sleeved t-shirt. The first 150 to register will receive an one of a kind Southminster Scamper cinchbag!

The proceeds from the Southminster Scamper will benefit Greater Birmingham Ministries and Southminster Day School’s Russ Harlan Scholarship Fund.

5K and 10K runners over 12- $30

5K and 10K runners under 12- $25

Family of 4 5K- $80

Family of 4 10K- $80

Sleep-in- $30