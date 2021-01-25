Virtual Mental Health Monday Arts & Disabilities

Presented by UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine

Speakers: Becky Leifman, Alie B. Gorrie, Kevin Spencer, and Kerrie Benson

In our second discussion on Arts and Disabilities, we will talk about the benefits of arts engagement for individuals with disabilities. Participation in the performing arts has been found to have a positive impact on self-esteem, social identity, and feelings of belonging. Our guests will share their work in dance, theatre, and magic!

Please contact Lauren Edwards with any questions (laurenme@uab.edu).

FREE // Must Virtually Register