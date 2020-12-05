FREE Virtual Career Fair for Girls in Grades 8 - 12!

Meet female leaders from Birmingham’s biggest companies and discover best practices as you start thinking about your first job, interview skills, and more!

Featured Speakers

Dawn Rock, Chief Compliance Officer, Encompass Health

Lynn Worley, Employee Corporate Relations Manager, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United

Jeannine Bailey, Talent and Employee Engagement Manager, Alabama Power

Mandy Schwarting, Regional Director, Alabama Operations, Spire Energy

Martha Underwood, Director, Retail Software Engineering, BBVA

Lindsay Davis, CEO, Spartan Invest

Virnetta Woodbury, Project Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Liucija Wright, CFP, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Schedule

12 PM to 1 PM

Basic Interview Skills: How to Get a Call Back! // Dawn Rock

How to Get Your Resume to the Top of the Pile! // Jeannine Bailey

What Do I Want to be When I Grow Up? Finding Your Career Path // Liucija Wright

The Value of Volunteering // Lynn Worley

1 PM to 2 PM