Virtual Career Fair for Girls in Grades 8-12!

Meet female leaders from Birmingham’s biggest companies and discover best practices as you start thinking about your first job, interview skills, and more!

Featured Speakers

  • Dawn Rock, Chief Compliance Officer, Encompass Health
  • Lynn Worley, Employee Corporate Relations Manager, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United
  • Jeannine Bailey, Talent and Employee Engagement Manager, Alabama Power
  • Mandy Schwarting, Regional Director, Alabama Operations, Spire Energy
  • Martha Underwood, Director, Retail Software Engineering, BBVA
  • Lindsay Davis, CEO, Spartan Invest
  • Virnetta Woodbury, Project Manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC
  • Liucija Wright, CFP, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Schedule

12 PM to 1 PM

  • Basic Interview Skills: How to Get a Call Back! // Dawn Rock
  • How to Get Your Resume to the Top of the Pile! // Jeannine Bailey
  • What Do I Want to be When I Grow Up? Finding Your Career Path // Liucija Wright
  • The Value of Volunteering // Lynn Worley

1 PM to 2 PM

  • You Can Have it All! Balancing Career and Family // Lindsay Davis
  • Diversity and Inclusion: Why Do We Need It? // Martha Underwood
  • Finding Success in a Male-Dominated Field // Virnetta Woodbury
  • Finding a Good Mentor // Mandy Schwarting

Info

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Education & Learning, events
