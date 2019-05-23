Vinyl Cutting 101

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thurs, May 23: Vinyl Cutting 101

4–5:30 p.m. Makerspace

From preparing images to applying the finished product, participants will learn what's involved in creating custom vinyl decals with the library's Vinyl Cutter.

