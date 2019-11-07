Vinyasa Yoga

Vinyasa Flow- This class will fire up your strength and core as you practice proper posture alignments, mindfully flow through sequences and build heat from within by connecting breath with movement.

Please join us each Thursday evening from 5:45pm-6:15 pm at the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church Ligthouse. Classes are only $10 with your Lighthouse Membership. Memberships are available to all community and church members for as little as $5 and $10 a month. Register using the MINDBODY app or at the Lighthouse Desk.