VHUMC v Bubba at Pickleball

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors a badminton-sized court and slightly modified tennis net. Using a paddle and plastic ball with holes, it can be played as doubles or singles. According to USAPA.org. there are over 15,000 indoor and outdoor courts in the United States; and at least one location in all 50 states.

Recently, USAPA Ambassador for Jefferson County, Alli McGill, introduced Pickleball to Vestavia by bringing it to the Lighthouse gym at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. There they play 3 times a week with players from all over the city. After hearing Bubba (of Rick & Bubba) talk about Pickleball on the air, Alli challenged the Rick & Bubba staff to a game.

Bubba and Helmsey from the show will take on the VHUMC staff and Pickleball players at VHUMC on Tuesday, August 27th at 10:30 AM.

The community is invited to attend as well as play.