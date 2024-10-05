VHMC Bargain Bazaar

Join us at VHMC’s Bargain Bazaar on October 5th from 7am-2pm! This community-wide thrift sale at the former Central Elementary School in Vestavia is in support of our mission partner, Royal Divinity in Wylam, to help replace the roof on their warehouse. Royal Divinity is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy living and opportunities for social, economic, and educational advancement for those in the Wylam area. We will also be hosting a Pre-Party on Friday, October 4th from 6-8pm before the main even on Saturday. Pre-Party tickets give you access to a silent auction, food, and live music in addition to early shopping. Tickets are only $25!

Please visit https://vhmc.org/bargain-bazaar/ to purchase your tickets to the Pre-Party or receive additional information about this event.