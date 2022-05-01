VHHS Band Reunion

We're spotlighting the years 1970-1990 when the band was under the direction of legendary band director Dr. Ted Galloway.

Dr. Galloway's daughter, Denise Galloway Nolen, is chairing the committee.

It is scheduled for May 1 at Oak Mountain State Park at 1 pm.

Dr. Galloway was so influential to thousands of students through the years.

For more information, please email maurylevine@yahoo.com, or call or text (205) 401-9377.