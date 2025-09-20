VHBC Makers Market & Craft Fair

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church is hosting our very first VHBC Makers Market and Crafts Fair on September 20th from 9-1 pm and September 21st from 11:30-1:30 pm. We hope to see you there! No entry fee for shoppers or vendors!

Do you craft? Do you make? We need you as a vendor! We want to fill the Fellowship Hall with artists, makers, and creators and share your story and gifts with everyone in the community! Are you available to be a vendor? Please sign up at the link here or scan the QR code from the image above! This new event coincides with our annual Shepherd's Concert on Sunday, September 20th, during worship. And for a special reason! A portion of the receipts from the sales at the craft fair will go to the Shepherd Scholarship Fund!

What is the Shepherd Scholarship Fund? The Shepherd Scholar Fund not only enhances the musical excellence of our Sanctuary Choir in worship each Sunday, but these scholars are also a part of the larger Vestavia Hills Baptist Church family through their participation in other areas of church life. Each Shepherd Scholar is awarded $2400 per academic year, half of which is applied to their school account at the end of each semester.