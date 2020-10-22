Vestavia Hills Update

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry who will discuss the growth and development, the challenges and the people of Vestavia Hills. Areavibes.com, a national website that evaluates cities, recently voted Vestavia Hills the most livable city in Alabama. Come learn why! All OLLI events are thru Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training classes are offered. This event is free but pre-registration is required for a link to access the program. Call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu.