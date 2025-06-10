Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon

Vestavia Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Second Tuesday of Each Month

Networking: 11:30 am

Program: 12:00-1:00 pm

Reservations: $25

Late Reservations: $30

Network with other Chamber members and hear speakers on a wide variety of topics. This month we will have Bill Smith, Foundar of Shipt, as our speaker.

With the exceptions of illness or family emergency, any reservation that is made and not canceled by the registration deadline must be paid for, as we must pay for the number reserved.

Business & Career, events
2058235011
