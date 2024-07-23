Vestavia Hills Arts Council Annual City Hall Exhibition
Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Vestavia Hills Arts Council Annual City Hall Visual Arts Exhibition is now open for local artists entries. The entry deadline is September 6th. The Exhibition will be part of the VHAC Artsober Festival during the month of October. Please publish as you are able. This is an opportunity for all local artists to display their talents. Thank you, Walt Costilow, VHAC Exhibition Director
