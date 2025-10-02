Vestavia Hills 75th Anniversary Celebration
to
Vestavia Hills City Hall 1032 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
A celebration of Vestavia Hills turning 75. This event will take the place of the city's annual Public Safety Community Night Out. Live music, entertainment, free food, jump houses, face painting and temporary tattoos. It is a chance for people to meet your neighbors and celebrate community unity.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family