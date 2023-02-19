Valentine’s Second Chance at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

For those wanting another opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day with loved ones, join Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a Valentine’s Second Chance with a Rare and Well Done® experience Sunday, Feb. 19 at one of the most romantic restaurants in America, as voted on by OpenTable Diners. Patrons are invited to enjoy various Perry’s specials for dine-in or to-go from 4 p.m. to close, including the Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2 or the 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu.

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Perry’s has curated the perfect 3-course menu to make your Valentine’s Day dinner special. The 3-course menu includes choice of select soup or salad like the Turtle Gumbo, Signature Wedge and others, choice of entree from Perry’s staples like the Filet Perry, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and more, and ending with choice of dessert like the White Chocolate Cheesecake, Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Kisses and select others. The 3-course menu will be available for dine-in for $59 per person from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and $69 per person from 5:45 p.m. to close. Patrons can also enjoy this special to-go from 4 p.m. to close for $59 per person plus a 15% handling fee.

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

Grab that special someone and head to Perry’s for a special Candlelight Dinner for 2. This romantic experience will be available in person from 4 p.m. to close for $175 per couple, as well as to-go for $135 per couple ($209 value), which includes rose petals and a votive candle with holder. This offering features individual starter salads, the Filet Mignon Roast for two and two Lobster Tails, two 8-oz. sides and a half-dozen Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Kisses.

For more information about the Valentine’s Second Chance offerings, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-second-chance-2023/. Reservations for Valentine’s Day Second Chance are limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Valentine’s Second Chance, and a $10 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Tax and gratuity is not included in the prix-fixe menu cost. If interested in the Candlelight Dinner for 2, please note this in the comments when making reservations. For to-go orders, order up in advance and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary.