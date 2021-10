Urban Purpose's 9th Annual Boston Butt Fundraiser

Want your Thanksgiving meal to give back this year? Urban Purpose's annual Boston butt fundraiser supports the homeless & hurting of Birmingham. Smoked Boston butts, turkey breasts, and bourbon-glazed half hams are available to order at urbanpurpose.org/bostonbutt. Order before November 14th and feast with a purpose this Thanksgiving! Pickup is Nov. 23rd from 2-6pm at Shades Mountain Baptist Church Pavilion.