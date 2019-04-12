Upcycle City: Zentangled Trees with Darla

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Fri, Apr 12: Upcycle City: Zentangled Trees with Darla

7-9 p.m. Community Room

Zentangle beautiful trees just in time for Earth and Arbor Days. All materials supplied. Free, registration is required - call 205-978-4678. Ages 18+.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
