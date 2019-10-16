UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS

to Google Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Understanding Media Options with Chris Roberts, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Graduate Coordinator, Department of Journalism and Creative Media, U.A.

October 16 we will focus on how to recognize fake news. Learn how to check the sources, modes of identification, dates, structures, and content of what you receive on TV, computer, iPad or iPhone. Weed out the fake information and become an educated editor.

On October 23, learn more about alternatives to TV cable, DirectTV, and U-Verse. Various streaming devices and technologies will be discussed via media representatives and individuals who will share their personal experiences in actually cutting the cord.

See olli.ua.edu for complete educational offerings.

Info

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00 iCalendar - UNDERSTANDING AND NAVIGATING MEDIA OPTIONS - 2019-10-16 13:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours