UAB's AEIVA Presents 2022 Alabama Triennial

Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

June 10-August 13 (Tuesdays-Saturdays)

Join us for the inaugural launch of this exciting recurring exhibition showcasing some of Alabama’s best and brightest contemporary artists. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:

Tony Bingham

Jillian Marie Browning

Annie Kammerer Butrus

Tameca Cole

Derek Cracco

Lauren Frances Evans

Steven Mark Finley Jr.

Sydney A Foster

Roscoe Hall

Chintia Kirana

Jonathan Lanier

Jasper Lee

Erin LeAnn Mitchell

Lily Reeves

Missy Roll

Lily Ahree Siegel

Art & Exhibitions, events
