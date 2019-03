Tuesday, June 4:Tween Time Salute to Alabama

2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Grades 2-6

Community Room

If you can’t go to Gulf Shores, we will bring Gulf Shores to you! Kick off our Tween salute to Alabama with a Beach Party! Make kinetic sand and have a sand castle contest, create a candy sushi treat and play fun beach games! Grades 2-6.