Tween Time Salute to Alabama

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday, July 23: Tween Time Salute to Alabama

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Community Room

Alabama Department of Archives and History brings its trunk show “Stars Fell On Alabama”. Lots of things to see and touch! Grades 2-6.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family
