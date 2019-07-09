Tween Time Salute to Alabama

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tuesday, July 9: Tween Time Salute to Alabama

2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Community Room

Mardi Gras is the theme, with fun facts, a Mardi Gras Glam Race, King Cookies and more! There may even be beads and Moonpies! Grades 2-6.

