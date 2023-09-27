Tween Book Club
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Do you love books? Pick up a copy of this month’s title, "Escape From Mr. Limoncello’s Library," and join your friends for a fun club meeting with activities and fun related to this month’s title. Space is limited and you must request a copy of the book from the desk prior to the club meeting. Grades 3-6. Children’s Program Room.
