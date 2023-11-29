Tween Book Club: Katy the Catsitter
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Join Ms. Kelsey on the fourth Wednesday of the month and hang out, talk books, eat snacks, plus fun activities/games! November is “Katie the Catsitter” (graphic novel). See the Children’s Department for a free copy. Limited supply. Grades 3-6, Children’s Program Room.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events, Leisure & Recreation, library, Talks & Readings