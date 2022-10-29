Trunk-or-Treat & Haunted House

Action Martial Arts is hosting its annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m at its Hoover location. This is free and open to the public. The public is invited to participate in giving out candy with a decorated vehicle, and there are spaces for vendors as well. Prizes will be given away for best individual costume, best group costume and best trunk.

This year, there will be an indoor haunted house added to the festivities. The haunted house is scheduled to be "not so scary" from 6 to 7 p.m. and to have "spooktacular scares" from 7 to 8 p.m.

Call Action Martial Arts in Vestavia at 205-900-8400 for more information or to save a spot for your vehicle.