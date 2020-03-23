Tiny Tyke Tales is back for Spring Break! Join BCT for an interactive story adventure as we journey through the pages of some of our favorite children's books.
March 23rd - 27th @ 10:30am. For ages 6 weeks - 3 years
The Birmingham Children's Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
