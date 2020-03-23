Tiny Tyke Tales

The Birmingham Children's Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Tiny Tyke Tales is back for Spring Break! Join BCT for an interactive story adventure as we journey through the pages of some of our favorite children's books.

March 23rd - 27th @ 10:30am. For ages 6 weeks - 3 years

The Birmingham Children's Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, Kids & Family
