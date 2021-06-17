OLLI at UA presents My Time in the FBI with Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry. Looking back at my 25-year career in the FBI, which began in 1980, I feel my colleagues and I made a difference. My time included the Bruno/Food World extortion case, the Atlanta prison riot, the Judge Robert Vance murder and the abortion bombing/Eric Rudolph case. I will describe the "FBI Family" and its qualities plus some instances of humor; a necessity of serving 25 years in law enforcement. Program is free; pre-registration is required to receive link to Zoom session. Call 205-348-6482 to register. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI courses.