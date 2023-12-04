Tim Zimmerman and The King's Brass

Join the Birmingham International Church for the King's Brass Concert on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

Celebrate Christmas this year with The King's Brass. Their concert will inspire faith, encourage hearts, and renew perspectives about life and faith in Jesus.

Offering innovative worship for all ages, The King's Brass, a group of Christian professionals from across the United States, perform their original arrangements as featured on their fifteen recordings. For four decades, they've held over one hundred concerts each season with three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, keyboards, and percussion.

They play a diverse range of music, spanning from Gabrieli to hymn classics, Handel to jazz spirituals, Christmas carols to patriotic marches, utilizing every corner of the concert hall to uplift hearts and spirits in praise.

No cost. Love offering.