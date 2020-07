Show someone you care! Create digital cards to celebrate your friends, family or that special someone. Video available August 13 at 4pm on the Vestavia Hills Library’s YouTube channel.

Check out our previous technology videos:

Tech in Ten: Multitasking in Windows 10

Tic-TECH-Toe: Create Your Own Digital Puzzle

Tech in Ten: Facebook Security

Tic-TECH-Toe: Travel Virtually with Google Earth

Tic-TECH-Toe: Patriotic Photo Editing Fun

Tech in Ten: File Management

Tic-TECH-Toe: Create Your Own Virtual Trivia Game