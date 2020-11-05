Tic-TECH-Toe: Create a Digital Escape Room
A digital escape room is an online adventure with unique challenges you must unlock to advance to the next level. It can contain riddles, educational challenges or other mysteries to solve. Create your own and show off your creativity for your classroom, your workplace or your friends! Video available November 5 at 4pm on the Vestavia Hills Library’s YouTube channel.
