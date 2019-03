Please join us for an evening of dinner and song featuring the Florida State University Singers in conjunction with

the Birmingham Boys Choir and GodSpeed.

THREE CHOIR FESTIVAL.

ST. MARK UMC & BIRMINGHAM BOYS CHOIR

SUNDAY, MARCH 17, 2019

5:00 PM SPAGHETTI SUPPER & AUCTION

7:00 CONCERT

ST. MARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

$10 TICKETS - INCLUDE DINNER & CONCERT

Pre-sale tickets available in the church office from 9-5