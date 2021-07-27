OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Theatre Tuscaloosa: Creative Pandemic Programming with Managing Director Adam Miller. Despite health restrictions created by the COVID pandemic, Theatre Tuscaloosa continued to create programming that engages, enlightens and entertains its audiences and artists. Mr. Miller provides an overview of the challenges presented and the creative solutions employed to continue its nonprofit mission. Get a behind-the-scenes look at programs, productions and and inside glimpse at the group's plans. Free, but pre-registration is required: call 205-348-6482. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI offerings.