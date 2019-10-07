OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The Artist's Way" with Katie Seifert, a writer with passion.

Based on the international best seller, The "Artists Way" by Julia Cameron, this class is designed for those who know they are creative but may have lost their way, or for those who are quick to say, "I'm just not creative." Yes you are!

Join us and learn how to bring your creative self into sync with your intellectual, emotional, physical, and spiritual self. Learn how to cope with creative blocks, how to handle negative feedback, and how to grow artistically. Writers, dancers, musicians, actors, visual artists, and designers are just a few who will benefit.