"The Artist's Way"

to Google Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The Artist's Way" with Katie Seifert, a writer with passion.

Based on the international best seller, The "Artists Way" by Julia Cameron, this class is designed for those who know they are creative but may have lost their way, or for those who are quick to say, "I'm just not creative." Yes you are!

Join us and learn how to bring your creative self into sync with your intellectual, emotional, physical, and spiritual self. Learn how to cope with creative blocks, how to handle negative feedback, and how to grow artistically. Writers, dancers, musicians, actors, visual artists, and designers are just a few who will benefit.

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242 View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - "The Artist's Way" - 2019-10-07 10:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours